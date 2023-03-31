Punjab CM’s daughter threatened in US, claims Swati Maliwal

New Delhi: Expressing concerns over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s daughter reportedly receiving death threats in the US, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Friday appealed to the Indian embassy in the US to ensure her safety.

CM Mann’s daughter has reportedly received threat calls from pro-Khalistan elements.

“Read the reports of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s daughter receiving death threats in the US. It is an act of extreme cowardice. I appeal to the @IndianEmbassyUS to ensure her safety,” Maliwal said in her tweet.

Mann’s ex-wife Inderpreet Kaur Grewal, who lives in the US with daughter Seerat Kaur, 21, and son Dilshan, 18, confirmed the incident through social media. She wrote on Facebook that Khalistan supporters threatened to kill her daughter on the phone and also abused her.

She wrote, “Are you going to achieve Khalistan like this by threatening and abusing children… Such people are a blot on Sikhism.”

