Spread the love



















Punjab Finance Minister tests Covid positive



Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal on Friday said he was tested positive for coronavirus.

“I would like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID and I will be in quarantine for the next coming days,” he said.

“I got myself tested before the session and then again immediately after the session. Before the session, I tested negative. After the session, I have tested positive,” he added.

In view of increasing coronavirus cases, authorities in Ludhiana and Patiala cities imposed a night curfew daily from March 12 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. till further orders.

Earlier, the night curfew was imposed in Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur towns.