Punjab hikes allowances to gallantry awardees



Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Tuesday announced an increase in the monthly allowance of gallantry and distinguished service awardees, their widows and the widows of posthumous awardees or the next of the kin by 80 per cent.

A spokesperson for the Defence Services Welfare Department said out of 2,044 winners of Gallantry and distinguished awards, the allowance for the winners of the Param Vir Chakra has been increased from existing Rs 23,100 to Rs 41,580.

Likewise, six Ashok Chakra awardees would now get enhanced an allowance of Rs 33,264 in place of Rs 18,480, while the 11 Maha Vir Chakra awardees would receive Rs 31,601 instead of Rs 17,556.

The monthly allowance of the 24 Kirti Chakra winners has also been increased from Rs 13,860 to Rs 24,948.

The 127 Vir Chakra awardees would now get Rs 18,295 from Rs 10,164. Similarly, 165 Shaurya Chakra winners would receive the hiked allowance from Rs 6,480 to Rs 11,664.

