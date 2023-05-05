Punjab Police bust module linked with foreign-based terrorists

Punjab Police have busted a module linked with foreign-based wanted terrorists Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and Satbir, alias Satta, with the arrest of one of their operatives after recovering 10 pistols from his possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here on Friday.

The arrested has been identified as Gurbhej Singh of Tarn Taran. He has a criminal background and had recently been released from Goindwal Sahib Central Jail.

Police have also named Sukhdeep Singh, Lakhbir Singh, Satnam Singh, Yadwinder Singh, and Baaghi Singh in the FIR.

DGP Yadav said acting on a tip-off accused Gurbhej Singh was arrested after retrieving pistols along with magazines from location pinpointed by Landa and Satta.

Police teams from Tarn Taran district promptly laid a trap and arrested him, when he was travelling on his motorcycle. The DGP said the police recovered the bag containing 10 pistols, including seven .32 bore and three .30 bore, from his possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said Gurbhej Singh, along with his associate, Sukhdeep Singh, who is currently lodged in Central Jail Goindwal Sahib, had conspired to receive firearms.

He said as per preliminary investigations, Gurbhej Singh was in desperate need for money and was lured by gangsters to work for them. He was also in touch with Yadwinder Yada and Germany-based Baaghi Singh, he said, adding the role of both is being probed.

