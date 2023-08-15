Punjab police busts terror module run by international terrorists Rinda and Brar



New Delhi: Punjab Police in joint operation with Central agencies has busted yet another terror module on eve of Independence Day by nabbing five terror operatives associated with Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda and US based gangster Goldy Brar. Police has recovered two foreign-made 9mm pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurinder Singh, Gurpinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Narinder Singh and Sukhmanpreet Singh.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the accused were planning to disrupt peace and harmony in the state through target killings in Punjab. This module was being operated by US based gangster Harpreet Happy on behalf of Rinda and Brar. The arrests come a day after Punjab Police busted a terror module being operated by Czech Republic based Gurdev Singh alias Jaisal. The police had yesterday arrested its three associates after recovering three pistols along with ammunition from Tarn Taran.

According to DGP Yadav, police acted on inputs Rind and Brar operatives were planning to target prominent political and socio-religious leaders in the state through his newly formed gang.

“Counter Intelligence in coordination with Central agencies carried out a special operation. We got an input that the armed operatives are meeting in Amritsar. A special team of SSOC Amritsar immediately rushed to the area and cordoned it off in a planned manner resulting in the arrest of five operatives of this module with recovery of weapons. We have registered FIR under UAPA,” said AIG SSOC, Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann. Sharing preliminary investigation details, the AIG said that the arrested persons has recently received a drone-delivered weapon consignment through the Indo-Pak Border arranged by gangster Happy with the help of Harwinder Rinda.

The accused persons have also been receiving financial aid sent by Happy through various channels, he said, while adding that it has also come to light that they have conducted a recce of Punjab-based targets defined by Happy. Further investigations are being carried out to unearth the entire terror network and to trace the channels via which Happy arranged weapons consignment as well as financial aid for his associates, he added.

