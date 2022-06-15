Punjab Police get seven-day police custody of Bishnoi



Chandigarh: A trial court in Punjab on Wednesday morning remanded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of killing Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, to police custody till June 22.

Bishnoi, who was brought from New Delhi after procuring the transit remand from Patiala House court, was produced in a Mansa court in Punjab at around 4 a.m. amid high-level security after his medical check-up.

After securing the police remand, he was shifted to the Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) headquarters in Mohali, near here, for interrogation.

A day earlier, the Patiala House Court in Delhi allowed Punjab Police to take Bishnoi to Mansa court.

Punjab Police brought Bishnoi to Punjab from Delhi in a bulletproof car that was escorted by more than 50 police personnel.

The police have termed him as the mastermind behind the plot to kill Moosewala.

Some of the accused arrested by Punjab Police have revealed the name of Bishnoi as the main culprit who hired them to execute the killers.

In a major breakthrough, the police on June 14 arrested two members, each belonging to the Lawrance Bishnoi gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Mohali) Vivek Sheel Soni said the two accused — Gagandeep Singh alias Gaagi and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi — are residents of Dabbwali in Sirsa district of Haryana.

He said the duo was in regular touch with Godly Brar through gangster Manpreet Singh alias Manna, who provided Toyota Corolla car to assailants for killing Moosewala.

Recently, Manpreet Singh was arrested in the murder case of Moosewala.

Both the arrested accused were working on the directions of Brar and indulged in illegal weapons smuggling from the border area of Punjab and Rajasthan and further delivered it to the shooters.