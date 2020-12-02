Spread the love



















Punjab Police rescues Ludhiana hotelier’s child from kidnappers



Chandigarh: After hectic efforts lasting 20 hours, Punjab Police on Wednesday rescued a two-and-a-half-years-old son of a hotelier of Ludhiana city from his kidnappers and arrested one of the accused, a senior police officer said.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal told the media that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore from the child’s family. The child was recovered by Ludhiana Police with help from its counterparts in Moga.

He said the family’s driver along with three accomplices had planned the abduction.

Accused driver Harjinder Pal had taken away the child on the pretext of giving him a joyride. He later made a ransom call from some unidentified mobile phone number to the child’s mother , demanding the ransom.

The police seized two cars and three weapons from arrested accused Rashpal Singh and was looking for his three absconding accomplices, including the driver, a police official said.