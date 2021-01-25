Spread the love



















Punjab Police to take action over fake news on petrol pumps’ closure



Chandigarh: The Punjab Police’s Cyber Crime Cell on Monday started proceedings for legal action against rumour-mongers spreading news about closing petrol pumps to thwart the farmers’ tractor rally.

Terming the news fake, Additional Director General of Police Amardeep Singh Rai said the state government has never issued any notice to close petrol pumps.

He warned of stern action against spreading fake news and rumours.

Rai said notices are being sent to Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to remove the unauthorised posts.

“The Cyber Crime Cell has also been tracing the rumour-mongers who made this post viral on social media platforms and appropriate legal action will be taken,” he added.