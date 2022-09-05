Punjab to implement UGC pay scale for college, university teachers



Chandigarh: In a Teacher’s Day gift to college teaching faculty, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced to implement University Grant Commission’s (UGC) pay scale as per seventh pay commission to the teachers of colleges and universities.

The Chief Minister said this was a long pending demand of the teachers, who had been eagerly waiting for this decision adding that this will come into force from October 1.

Striking an emotional chord with teachers, Mann said being the son of a teacher he is well aware of the problems faced by them.

He hoped that this would give a major relief to the teaching faculty in colleges and universities.

The Chief Minister also asserted that in order to impart quality higher education to students the state government has decided to overcome the shortage of teachers in colleges by recruitment of guest faculty teachers.

He said the government is committed to provide excellent higher education to the students and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause. Mann also announced to enhance the honorarium of the guest faculty teachers.

