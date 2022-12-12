Punjalkatte Police Sub Inspector Suspended in Young Advocate Assault Case

Mangaluru: The IGP Western Range Chandragupta has suspended Punjalkatte Police Sub Inspector Suthesh on December 11, for assaulting young advocate Kuldeep Shetty.

On December 3 night, a case was filed against advocate Kuldeep Shetty by his neighbour regarding a land dispute at the Punjalkatte Police Station. The same night the Punjalkatte police led by PSI Suthesh arrested Kuldeep Shetty and assaulted him.

On December 5, under the leadership of former MBA Advocate S P Chengappa, members of the Legal Firm along with the Bantwal Bar Association staged a protest in Bantwal.

Later on December 7, the Mangalore Bar Association staged a protest in front of the Mangaluru Court Premises and condemned the assault on Kuldeep Shetty by the Punjalkatte police. They also warned of holding a statewide protest if the PSI was not suspended.

After the incident, PSI Suthesh was transferred to the SP office in Mangaluru. But the advocates intensified their protest and sent a memorandum to the Home Minister to initiate action against PSI Suthesh.

In this connection on December 11, the IGP of Western Range, Dr Chandragupta passed the suspension order of PSI Suthesh.