‘Put Forth Your Grievances during Public Hearing on 2nd Wednesday Every Month’- Lokayukta SP

‘Put Forth Your Grievances during Public Hearing on 2nd Wednesday Every Month, held at Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat auditorium ‘- Lokayukta Superintendent of Police C A Simon

Mangaluru: Over 200 grievances have come before the Lokayukta police during over 60 grievance redressal meetings held in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in the last four months, said Lokayukta Police Superintendent of Police C.A. Simon during the grievance redressal meeting held at the auditorium of Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat, on Wednesday, 12 April 2023. While the grievance redressal meeting held in Mangaluru was chaired by C A Simon, the meeting at Byndoor in Udupi district was chaired by the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

“Some of the grievances have been submitted to the Lokayukta police offices. In most of the cases, where the grievance has been about the delay in service, it has been addressed by the concerned department officials. Some complaints were referred to the Lokayukta institution for inquiry. Action under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been taken where the complainant has pointed out the demand for a bribe. I urge people to come forward with grievances during the meeting held at Taluk centres on the second Wednesday of every month. Officials from Revenue, Survey, and other departments are called for these meetings” added Simon.

Lokayukta SP C.A. Simon (seated second from Left) listening to a senior citizen

during a public hearing in Mangaluru

As many as five grievances came before Simon on Wednesday. It included one by a school management representative from Bantwal taluk who alleged that a person has dug up a trench across the road that has made it difficult for students to reach the main road and catch a bus. The school representative’s complaint was referred to the Lokayukta institution for inquiry.

The other complaint was delayed by the office of Assistant Director of Land Records, Mangaluru, in the issuance of Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops. Simon directed the concerned to issue the document within seven days. One Sundara Poojary said his application for regularising his occupation of 1.5 cents of government land has been pending for a long time. Simon directed his staff to visit the place and submit a report.

Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta Police, can be reached on 9364062517 and 08242950997, Deputy Superintendent of Police-1 on 9364062579 and 08242453420, DySP-2 on 9364062580 and 08242453420, Police Inspector-1 on 9364062691 and 08242427237 and Police Inspector-2 on 9364062692 and 08242427237.

