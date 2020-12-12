Spread the love



















Putin calls for closer EAEU-BRI ties



Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that it is significant to integrate the implementation of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative with the work of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“We are primarily talking about connecting the activities of the EAEU with the implementation of the well-known Chinese Belt and Road Initiative,” Putin said during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The President emphasized that it is essential for the EAEU to strengthen cooperation with other countries and regional integration associations, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin assessed the recent memorandum of understanding signed by the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission on November 10 as another step toward building a greater Eurasian integration, Xinhua reported.

The President further noted that the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Community has sparked the interest of some foreign countries.

“An agreement on cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Community and large economies such as China and India is currently being implemented. The first round of negotiations on a free trade agreement with India will take place in the near future,” Putin added.