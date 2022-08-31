Putin expresses ‘deepest sympathy’ at Mikhail Gorbachev’s passing



Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his “deepest sympathy” over the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin would be sending a telegram of condolence to the Gorbachev family on Wednesday morning, Peskov added on late Tuesday evening as quoted by dpa news agency report.

The former Soviet leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 from complications arising from illness and old age, according to the Interfax news agency.

Like this: Like Loading...