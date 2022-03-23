Putin, Macron discuss Ukraine issue over phone



Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed the situation in Ukraine.

“A thorough exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine, including on the ongoing negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives, continued,” the Kremlin was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

The phone conversation was held at the initiative of the French side, it added.