Putin, Michel agree to cooperate on Afghanistan

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday expressed readiness for cooperation to stabilise the situation in Afghanistan and avoid the risk of terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking.

Putin and Michel held a telephone conversation to discuss in detail the situation in Afghanistan, the Kremlin said in a press release.

It said both parties stressed the importance of maintaining peace, preventing violence, and launching a practical intra-Afghan dialogue to guarantee the country’s integrity, with due consideration for the interests of all groups in the country, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia has not yet planned to hold talks with the newly formed Afghan government but will establish contacts through its embassy in Kabul and continue to monitor the situation.

