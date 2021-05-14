Spread the love



















Putin proposes awards for Kazan school staffers after deadly shooting

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised the “heroic” deeds of staffers of a school in the city of Kazan, where a gunman shot nine people dead two days ago, and proposed state awards for them.

“Children and teachers of the No. 175 school became victims of a barbaric crime,” Putin said in a meeting with government members, as they were honoring the lost lives with a minute of silence.

He promised that all necessary financial and psychological support would be provided to the families of the victims and those affected, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Putin pointed to the courage and heroism of the school’s staff, who managed to protect the children till the very end and performed their duties in a highly professional manner.

“Many teachers in the terrible moment of the attack, when gunshots were heard in the building, stood at the entrance to the classrooms and were ready to fight and protect their students,” he said.

Putin ordered the government to ensure anti-terrorist security in educational institutions as the tragedy has exposed existing problems.

“I believe that in order to prevent such crimes, it is necessary to raise requirements for civilian weapons possession and strengthen control over their circulation,” he added.

He said that stricter laws should apply to those issuing weapon licenses and that it is essential to counter fake documentation and medical certificates.

On Tuesday morning, 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev walked into the school and opened fire randomly with an officially registered gun.

Hundreds of students were evacuated rapidly, but seven children and two school staffers were killed. A total of 23 people were injured, including 20 children.

Galyaviev has pleaded guilty to murder and is under detention while his psychological condition is being examined.