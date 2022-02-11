Putin, Tokayev discuss situation in Kazakhstan, bilateral cooperation



Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed Kazakhstan’s stability and bilateral cooperation during their talks in Moscow.

President Tokayev’s firm stance, Russia’s support, and the assistance of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) made it possible to restore order and peace in Kazakhstan in the shortest time possible, Putin said on Thursday during a press conference following talks with the Kazakh leader.

The Russian :President called January’s unrest “an act of terrorist aggression committed with the direct participation of destructive internal and external forces”.

Putin praised the joint efforts of the CSTO aimed at ending the unrest in Kazakhstan and restoring peace, as well as the work currently being done by the Kazakh President to normalise the situation, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The talks also focused on strengthening military and military-technical cooperation. Russia will continue to assist Kazakhstan in training military specialists,” the Russian President said.

Turning to regional and international issues, Putin noted that the positions of both countries often coincide, including on international platforms such as the United Nations, and both nations respect the principles of national sovereignty and non-interference.

Tokayev in turn thanked the Russian President and the CSTO for repelling an “unprecedented terrorist attack” in Kazakhstan, and voiced support for Russia’s position on the indivisibility of security in Eurasia.

He said both countries are ready to deepen political, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties, adding that a number of documents were signed that would enhance cooperation in the digital sphere, in space exploration, and nuclear energy, among others.