Putin urges West to stop arming Ukraine in conversation with Macron



Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Western countries to stop supplying Ukraine with weapons during a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

Putin told Macron about Russia’s efforts in the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Kremlin.

The Russian president urged Western countries to stop arming Kiev, saying Russia is open to dialogue.

Putin noted that Western sanctions against Russia are worsening global food insecurity, in response to Macron’s concerns over this issue.