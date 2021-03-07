Spread the love



















Putin’s economic adviser contracts Covid-19



Moscow: Maxim Oreshkin, an economic adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

Mishustin said at a meeting on Saturday that Oreshkin (38), has fallen ill with the virus, and he wished the former economic development minister good health, without disclosing details, Xinhua news agency reported.

Putin has not met Oreshkin in person recently and the president’s meeting with cabinet members on economic issues next week will not be postponed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

A number of senior Russian officials, including Mishustin, have contracted and recovered from Covid-19.