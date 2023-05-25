Puttige Math performs Akki Muhurtha in preparation for Paryaya

Udupi: The Akki Muhurtha of the fifth Paryayotsava of Puttige Math head Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji was held on May 25.

This Muhurtha is the second of the four rituals performed by the Seer before ascending the Paryaya Sarvajna Peetha scheduled for January 2024. Akki Muhurtha marks the collection of rice from devotees for mass feeding at the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Math established by Sri Madhwacharya, an exponent of Dwaita philosophy.

The biennial paryaya marks the transfer of responsibilities of managing Math and the exclusive right to worship Lord Krishna, from one Math to another, among the Ashta (eight) Maths in Udupi.

Two more preliminaries, the Kattige and Bhattha Muhurthas are also to be performed.

Amid the chanting of religious hymns, the Puttige Seer with his Junior, performed rituals and offered prayers to the Pattada Devaru (presiding deity).

The Puttige Seer visited Chandramouleeshwara and Anantheshwara Temples. He also visited the Sri Krishna temple in a procession and offered prayers to Lord Krishna. Pujas were offered to the Akki Mudi and kept in the golden chariot.

Putthige Math Seer Sugunendra Theertha will ascend the Paryaya Peetha, or the Sarvajna Peetha, for the fourth time on January 18, 2024. His earlier tenures were from 1976-78, 1992-94 and 2008-2010.

According to the Seer, his focus will be on spreading the knowledge of the Bhagavad Gita, readying a golden chariot (Partha Sarathi Ratha), and constructing a guest house with 100 rooms in Udupi.

His ‘Pura Pravesha’ will be held on January 3, 2024, after his return from the pilgrimage, said the Seer.

