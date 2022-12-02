Puttige Math performs Bale Muhurta as part of Paryaya festival in Udupi

Udupi: Bale Muhurta, which marks the start of the pre-Paryaya preparations for the next Paryaya of Puttige Math was performed by Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji and Eshapriya Threetha Swamiji on Friday, December 2.

Puttige Swamiji will ascend the Paryaya Peeta (Sarvajna Peeta) on January 18, 2024, inside the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Krishna Math and begin his two-year term as proposed by Dvaita (Dualism) exponent Madhwacharya and restructured by Sri Vadiraja.

After the Puja at the Chandramoulishwara and Anantheshwara Temples, the procession entered the Sri Krishna Math, where prayers were offered to the presiding deity Lord Sri Krishna and Lord Mukhyaprana. The procession later proceeded to the entrance of the Math, where representatives collected saplings of plantain and sugarcane. A grand procession carrying the plantain saplings, tulsi and sugarcane sprouts was led around Car Street in which the Swamiji and other dignitaries took part.

The procession, with traditional drum-beaters and trumpet blowers, culminated in the backyard of the Math premises. The plantain saplings, sugarcane and Tulsi were planted in two rows in the backyard amid the chanting of religious hymns.

Bale Muhurta will be followed by three other rituals, Akki Muhurta, Kattige Muhurta and Batta Muhurta in the days to come.