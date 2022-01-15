Puttur: 2 held for bid to extort money from entrepreneur



Puttur: The Puttur rural police arrested two rowdy sheeters for allegedly threatening and trying to extort money.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that the arrested had called an entrepreneur from Puttur and demanded Rs 13 lakh to release their associate who is lodged in jail.

The callers had used different mobile phone numbers to make extortion calls and even threatened him with dire consequences of failing to pay the money.

The arrested are Kalander Sharief alias Shafi, a resident of Golthamajalu in Bantwal and Hasanabba alias Hasan alias Acchu alias Achun, a resident of Manjanady in Mangaluru taluk. The duo had asked the entrepreneur to get ready with Rs 3.5 lakh within two days and even threatened to kill him and his children if he failed to arrange the money, said the SP.

Following the complaint, the police had registered cases under various sections of the IPC against the extortion callers. The police who swung into action arrested the duo while they were returning after collecting money from the entrepreneur. The police seized Rs 50,000 cash, a car and a mobile phone from the arrested.

The Bantwal police had opened a rowdy sheet against Kalander for the offences he carried out in the past while Hasanabba is a rowdy sheeter in Konaje Police Station.

The Puttur rural circle inspector Umesh Uppalige, SI Uday Ravi, Ameen Saab M Attar and other police personnel carried out the operation to arrest the duo under the guidance of DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane and Puttur sub-division DSP Dr Gana P Kumar.