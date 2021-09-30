Puttur Aquatic Club Swimmers Vaishnav Hegde & Jyotsna Pansare Shine

Spread the love



















Puttur Aquatic Club swimmers Vaishnav Hegde and Jyotsna Pansare shine at the Swimming trials held at Basavanagudi Aquatic centre between 24th and 29th September 2021.

Puttur: Vaishnav Hegde participated in the Naval trials and qualified for All India Inter services swimming championship ( Army, Navy & Air force) to be held at Basavanagudi Swimming centre, Bangalore in the first week of October. Vaishnav won 3 gold medals in 50 breaststroke ( 29.01 seconds) , 50 freestyle (24.1)and 100 metres breast stroke( 1.06). He will represent the Indian Navy at the inter services meet . Vaishnav is being trained by Coach Partha Varanashi, Coach Niroop G.R, Coach Rohith and Coach Deekshith at Dr.Shivarama Karantha Balawana Swimming pool, Puttur.

Jyotsna Pansare won 3 gold medals in 50 metres backstroke( 31.3 )and 50 metres butterfly ( 29.3) and 100 backstroke (1.08.88) at the Senior State Aquatic Championship, held in Bangalore on 24th September, 2021. Jyotsna has thus qualified for the prestigious Senior Nationals to be held at the Basavanagudi Swimming pool on 26th October, 2021.

Both Vaishnav Hegde and Jyotsna Pansare are being trained at Dr.Shivaram Karantha Balawana Swimming pool , Puttur and at St.Aloysius Pool Mangalore, by Coach Partha Varanashi,Coach Niroop.G.R, Coach Rohith and Coach Deekshith .

