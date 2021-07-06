Spread the love



















Puttur Honey trap and Extortion Case, Three more arrested

Puttur: Three more accused have been arrested in the honey trapping and extortion case by the Puttur Rural Police on July 5.

The arrested have been identified as Shafi (34) from Mudnoor Nettanige, Azharuddin (30) from Attikere Savanoor, and Nazeer (38) from Manthoor. The police have seized a car, an autorickshaw, three mobile phones, and cash Rs 7.05 lakh from their possession.

On July 3, Tanisha from Bantwal was arrested in connection with the honey trapping and extortion case and was produced before the court.

On April 15, Tanisha from Bantwal had requested Abdul to come on a video call as she wanted to chat with him. After the Video call, Tanisha blocked Abdul from sending messages and avoided his calls. On April 20, the accused Sayed Monu, Mohammed Kunhi, Shafi, Nasir and Azar threatened Abdul for befriending Tanisha and cheating her. They demanded Rs 30 lakhs saying that they had all the videos and chat between him and Tanisha and threatened him saying that they would upload the video and his chat with Tanisha on social media if he failed to pay the amount. They also threatened Abdul with life for his actions. Out of fear, the victim had paid Rs 30 lakhs to the accused within a week.

Later victim Abdul filed a complaint with the Puttur Rural police and the police arrested the woman. On July 5, the police arrested the other accused Shafi, Azharuddin, and Nazeer.

The search is on for two others. Puttur DySP Gana P Kumar is investing the case.

