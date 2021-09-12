Spread the love



















Puttur Man loses Rs 24 lakhs to ‘FB Friend’ Who Promised Business Partnership Deal

Mangaluru: Even after there has been quite a number of frauds taking place where people get looted through online or FB money transactions, and even after several warnings by the police to be very careful when people solicit you over the phone of money dealing, unfortunately people have still not been serious, and have been unnecessarily losing BIG time money.

In a recent incident, a Puttur man has lost Rs 24.9 lakh after he accepted a friend request on Facebook, and the latter reportedly promised to make him a business partner. In his complaint, the victim Gopalkrishna Bhat said he received a friend request on Facebook from Natalie Jeran on 25 March 2021. After accepting the request, Bhat exchanged messages on the social media platform with Jeran, and also shared his Gmail account details. Soon, he started receiving mails from two people — Jeran and Mark David — who assured Bhat of making him a business partner.

Bhat claimed that he was cheated of Rs 24.9 lakh after they convinced him to transfer money to their accounts in instalments. When they refused to return the money, Bhat filed a complaint at Puttur Rural police station. A case has been booked under sections 417, 419 and 420 of IPC.

Cyber fraud is on the rise in India! The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on India’s economy. Due to an alarming increase in unemployment, many people are resorting to criminal activities to make ends meet, as per reliable source. Experts say that the rise in unemployment due to COVID-19 is pushing many people, particularly the youth, toward criminal activities. Authorities have also reported an increase in cybercrimes since the start of the pandemic. Officials also say that an increasing number of people complain of being cheated through online transactions.

“We have noticed that cyber fraudsters have created fake websites that resemble shops and home delivery services to lure people into making online transactions,” an official said. Since the easing of lockdown restrictions, there has also been an increase in banking fraud with cybercriminals targeting citizens with fake reactivations of their debit and credit cards, online bookings, free coronavirus tests and foreign job offers. Police say the cases of “sextortion” have also increased during the pandemic, with cybercriminals tampering women’s photos and blackmailing them.

WHAT ARE OTP FRAUDS AND HOW TO AVOID THEM?

PM Modi’s Digital India push has prompted more and more Indians, even first-time internet users and senior citizens, to opt for digital payments. The effort, combined with payment solutions like Paytm, has made it relatively easy to pay for products/services online. But, at the same time, it has also triggered a wave of serious OTP-based scams and frauds.

Here’s how you can avoid them. So, what is an OTP fraud?They use social engineering to steal OTPsNever share OTP with anyone, not even bank employees. Be aware of source and amount detailsRemember that receiving money doesn’t require OTPDon’t use suspicious apps on your smartphoneContact official customer service numbers only

As many know, digital payment transactions, carried out via credit/debit card or net banking, rely on a unique numeric code called OTP or one-time-password. It is delivered via text message and is required for authenticating online transactions, wallet payments. However, as it turns out, online fraudsters have been coming up with ways to get their hands on the confidential OTP and wipe accounts clean. Fraudsters use a range of techniques to social engineer their targets and steal their OTPs and finances. It’s a major security threat for elderly and first-time internet users but can easily be avoided with a few basic steps.

Step #1 : Never share OTP with anyone, not even bank employees. The first step is what you may have already heard from your bank and payments services – never share OTP. No matter who calls you, never give away your confidential one-time-password over call, WhatsApp or email. Official services like banks never ask for OTP, which means that the person asking for your OTP is trying to dupe you.

Step #2 : Be aware of source and amount details. In order to dodge OTP frauds, you’d have to be aware of minute but important details. First, while making a payment and entering OTP, be sure to double-verify the amount that is going to be debited as well as the name of the merchant receiving the payment. If the source doesn’t look credible/authentic or the amount is different, cancel the transaction immediately.

Step #3 : Remember that receiving money doesn’t require OTP. Along with merchant details, you should also remember that OTP is required to be entered only for making payments, not for receiving money. There have been various cases where people hoping to receive funds have been duped by fraudsters claiming that they have to share the OTP received on their phone in order to complete receiving the payment.

Step #4 : Don’t use suspicious apps on your smartphone. Fraudsters also use rigged apps to steal OTPs and card details from users. For instance, an app could pose as a calculator but actually share your screen with the fraudsters, giving them all the information (card numbers, CVV, OTPs) they need to steal money from your account. Some apps may even initiate fake transactions to phish you into giving away the same data.

Step #5 : Contact official customer service numbers only. You should also be very careful while raising issues with customer services – and use official sites only. Fraudsters can create fake helplines or twitter pages of renowned services to trick users into getting in touch with them for issues like refund or cashback and giving away their details. Some scammers have even tweaked Google Maps’ publicly-sourced data to conduct this kind of fraud.

