Spread the love



















Puttur: Trapped laborers die of suffocation as rescue attempts fail

Puttur, (UNI) Two young workers who were trapped in a hole in Puttur earlier on Thursday, died after attempts of rescue failed.

Earlier in the day, two workers had gotten down into a drain to repair a pipe at Kadammaje near Arlapadav. When the pipe reportedly broke during the repairing work, the duo fell into the hole and were trapped under the soil.

A JCB which was working on an excavation nearby to dispose of the chicken waste from a poultry farm owned by Kadammaje Haji Abdullah; is said to have unknowingly caused a pile of excavated soil to fall into the hole where the workers had fallen.

Unfortunately, both the labourers, who were residents of the Parpala colony who were trapped in the ground after the caving in of excavated earth, reportedly died of suffocation before they could be rescued.

The deceased labourers have been identified as Ravi (24) and Babu (34). Sampya Police Station officials are investigating the case.

Puttur: Two workers trapped under mud mound

Puttur, (UNI) In an alarming incident at Kote road near Kemaji, two workers became reportedly trapped after a mound of mud fell on them during a repair job at Panaje village on Thursday.

Police said the two workers stuck beneath the ground are natives of Parpala in Panaje Village.

The two workers had gotten down into the drain where chicken waste was being thrown, to repair a pipe when the pipe reportedly broke causing the duo to fall into the hole.

At this time, a JCB which was working on the excavation is said to have unknowingly caused the pile of excavated soil to fall into the hole where the workers had fallen. The workers are currently trapped beneath the soil in the drain, according to recent reports.

The rescue operation is on, police said