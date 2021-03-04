Spread the love



















Puttur: Two workers trapped under mud mound

Puttur, (UNI) In an alarming incident at Kote road near Kemaji, two workers became reportedly trapped after a mound of mud fell on them during a repair job at Panaje village on Thursday.

Police said the two workers stuck beneath the ground are natives of Parpala in Panaje Village.

The two workers had gotten down into the drain where chicken waste was being thrown, to repair a pipe when the pipe reportedly broke causing the duo to fall into the hole.

At this time, a JCB which was working on the excavation is said to have unknowingly caused the pile of excavated soil to fall into the hole where the workers had fallen. The workers are currently trapped beneath the soil in the drain, according to recent reports.

The rescue operation is on, police said