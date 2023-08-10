Puttur Woman dies after falling from coconut

By
IANS
-
Spread the love

Puttur Woman dies after falling from coconut

Mangaluru: A 30-year-old woman, who was known for her expertise in climbing coconut trees and plucking coconuts, died Wednesday after falling from a tree while working, at Punchappady village in Dakshina Kannada district, police said.

The deceased is identified as Suchitra. She leaves behind husband and two children.

Suchitra had received several honours from various organisations in recognition of her expertise in climbing coconut trees.


Spread the love

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here