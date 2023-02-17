PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders overcome Mumbai Meteors for second win of season

Ahmedabad Defenders beat Mumbai Meteors 14-15, 15-12, 15-14, 15-13, 15-14 in a league match of the second season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Friday.



Mumbai’s Brandon Greenway began changing the direction of the ball quickly to trouble Ahmedabad. With libero Ratheesh holding things in the backcourt, Mumbai took an early lead.

The moment Angamuthu, who was named the Player of the Match, took charge of the service, Ahmedabad found an opening. Mumbai’s defence found it hard to face Angamuthu’s spikes. But a timely review call from the Meteors helped Mumbai take control of the proceedings.

Angamuthu’s range of skills continued to force Mumbai towards the back line and seeing an opening, Danial Moatazedi troubled the Meteors with powerful serves. Mumbai made unforced errors and Ahmedabad found a way back into the contest.

Karthik’s leadership was tested after miscommunications with Aravindhan cost Mumbai crucial points. Manoj became the key for the Defenders as he started setting up the balls on platters to his attackers for spikes.

With Amit Gulia in the middle, Meteors implemented a three-man block line and their defence improved. But Angamuthu remained unstoppable and the Defenders maintained their momentum.

Just when it looked like Mumbai might revive, Danial made thunderous blocks to stop the resistance and Ahmedabad won the match 4-1 to earn two points from the contest.

