Pvt transporters’ shutdown call against free travel scheme gets good response in K’taka

Bengaluru: The bandh call given by the Federation of Private Transporters in Karnataka on Monday against the free travel scheme for women — the Shakthi scheme — and also other demands, has evoked a good response across the state, especially in Bengaluru.

More than 30 private transport organisations and farmers’ associations have extended their support to the bandh call. Private buses, taxis, autos, and goods vehicles have remained off the roads, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Many of the schools remained closed due to the protests in Bengaluru. As school buses, and private transport were not available, parents had to take their children to the schools themselves.

The office-goers and public, who depended on taxis and autos to commute to places, had to walk or depend on government buses. The passengers travelling to Bengaluru International Airport were worst affected as most of them prefer to travel by taxis.

A driver of a taxi, who was commuting a passenger to the Bengaluru airport was stopped, beaten up and spat upon by the protesters. They also hit him and the vehicles with eggs.

The auto drivers, who were found taking people, were also waylaid and beaten up. The glass of the autos were broken and the vehicles damaged. The jurisdictional S.J. Park police in Bengaluru took three accused into custody in connection with an incident.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Transport Corporation (BMRCL) has increased the frequency of the trains. The gap between each train was reduced to 5 minutes from 10 minutes early morning as people thronged Metro stations in the absence of private transport.

The private transporters are claiming that after the implementation of the free travel scheme, their business has dropped drastically. The unions had submitted a slew of demands to the Congress government earlier. The prominent demands included financial aid of Rs 10,000 for each driver and ban on bike taxis.

