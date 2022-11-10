PWD Executive Engineer Narasimharaju Sentenced to 3 1/2 Years in Jail and Rs 25 lakh Penalty

Mangaluru: Former PWD Executive Engineer Narasimharaju was convicted to 3 1/2 years in jail and a penalty of Rs 25 lakh, on November 10, by the III Additional Sessions Court for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

In a press release, SP of Lokayukta Lakshmi Ganesh stated that the accused possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. In this connection, a case was registered on March 24, 2010, at the Karnataka Lokayukta Police Station in Mangaluru.

On November 10, the III Additional Sessions Court judge B B Jakati sentenced Narasimharaju to three years and six months jail term and a fine of Rs 25 lakhs.

In 2009, a trap case was filed against Narasimharaju and the case is still in court.