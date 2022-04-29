‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’: Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy groove to the flute



Lucknow: The city of Nawabs bore witness to a riveting performance as ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ rejuvenates the eternal leela of sundering and love.

It was indeed a wonderful experience to witness beautifully dressed dancers performing at the Valmiki Park, Lucknow. The show stars ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ fame Shabir Ahluwalia as Mohan and Neeharika Roy as Radha.

As the show unveils an emotional love story between Radha and Mohan, Neeharika stunned the audience with her dance steps during the launch of the show. Shabir also joined her to set the stage on fire.

Moreover, songs sung by singer and ‘Indian Idol’ contestant Hemant Brijwasi such as ‘Mai Kardi rab rab kardi’, ‘Nadaan Parindey’, ‘Humka Peeni Peeni Hai’ had added more entertainment quotient and sent the audience into raptures.

Thousands of audience gathered at the ground and welcomed the stars of the show with full enthusiasm and Shabir also responded with warmth. He said: “I am getting a royal feeling while being in the city of Nawabs.”

He added: “Mohan is a angry young man but I am sure after getting so much love from the audience his heart will melt away,” he laughed and adds, “I am happy that we were able to give a small glimpse of our show to our media friends and the lovely people of Lucknow and their response was truly overwhelming.”

Neeharika Roy also seemed excited and added “It has been lovely working with Shabir Sir and the whole cast and crew. However, seeing the audience’s reaction in Lucknow has been the best experience of our journey till now.”

Producer Prateek Sharma of Studio LSD Productions showed his gratitude towards the audience and said: “I am so happy to be in Lucknow. I am grateful that people of Lucknow are showing so much enthusiasm and took out time for our event. The show revolves around Radha and Mohan’s layered and intriguing love story based in modern-day Vrindavan. The way Radha loves Mohan nobody can love anyone and we tried to depict the same love in our show.”

Apart from Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy, ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ also features Swati Shah, Sambhabhana, Keerti Nagpure and Manisha Purohit among other talented actors.

The show premieres on May 2 at 8 pm on Zee TV.