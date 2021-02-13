Spread the love



















Pyar..Mog..Preethi..Love is in the Air! Lovers in Education Hub all Geared Up for V-Day Amidst Threats

Mangaluru : While the members of saffron outfits like Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Sri Rama Sena and other saffron organizations are all gearing up to create some trouble, either through protests, burning Valentine’s Day cards, ransacking gift shops selling Valentine’s Day items etc on 14 February, but on the other hand true lovers or call them ‘Love Birds’ are all gearing up for the BIG Romantic Day called VALENTINE’S Day.

On the outset before going further into this article, I just want to clarify that if these Saffron organizations claim that Valentine’s Day is a Western and Christian culture, then why are the members of these groups every time they protest or burn V-Day cards etc are seen wearing Jeans and Polo/Levi/Wrangler T-shirts-isn’t this attire Western too?. Seems like “We don’t practice what we preach!” kind of attitude. Oh well-now moving further to the article- Roses are Red My Love! And that’s how you say it with “Roses”, especially the Red colored ones on the romantic Valentine’s Day. It’s once again that time of the year, where controversies involving young lovers and activists of certain political saffron parties are nothing new, but the feeling of ill-will is usually at its peak on February 14 , Valentine’s Day.

St Valentine merely wanted to spread the message of love, but lately, this day has become one of possible conflicts in India, as well as Mangaluru. As lovers eagerly await to greet their Valentines on February 14, there’s some not-so-pleasing news for them. Roses, one of the essential gifts on Valentine’s Day, are little higher than last year, and also prices of Teddy Bears and other Valentine’s Day tidbits are quite outrageous. But no matter what, lovers who really want to celebrate this day, are going ahead and buying the required romantic stuff , forgetting the price matter.

If Sri Rama Sena Supremo Pramod Muthalik is dead against observing Valentine’s Day, but that hasn’t stopped those who believe in V-Day, who are all geared up to mark this Day, buying roses, gifts, chocolates, cards etc, for their dear ones. And for that matter, if you look at the flower shops and gift shops in Mangaluru, they are all making brisk business from flower arrangements, teddy bears, greeting cards, novelties, gift items, chocolates/cupcakes etc etc. As lovers listen to the heart’s whisper and say those three little words with roses and gifts, V-Day spells megabucks for bizland. As big time parties are planned at a few luxury hotels, pubs and social clubs in other big cities, but unfortunately in Kudla, owners of hotels, pubs and clubs have been quite reluctant in hosting any V-Day events, with a little fear of the saffron groups creating trouble- but there a couple of them still hosting the V-Day celebrations..



In the meantime, few days ago-Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal (BD) had given a warning that Valentine’s Day shouldn’t be observed and they had also met the DC and Police Commissioner urging them to ban V-Day celebrations in Mangaluru. But all you Love Birds aka Lovers should love this guy aka Police Commissioner N Sashi Kumar who on Thursday has warned people not to disrupt the Valentine’s Day celebrations on February 14. The Police Commissioner intervened after ‘several persons claiming’ that they were from Bajrang Dal, a youth wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), warned on social media sites to oppose the Valentine’s Day celebrations. Kumar told reporters that the Mangaluru police will keep a tight vigil during the V Day celebrations and no group will be allowed to disrupt the peace in the region. “We have already advised those who had posted such ‘warnings’ but they are under our constant scanner,” he said. Read more by clicking on this link : Mangaluru Police Commissioner warns groups not to disrupt Valentine’s Day celebrations

While millions of flowers/roses get shipped to Western countries, resulting in a shortage of roses here, and that’s the reason the prices of Roses will be jacked up tomorrow. Roses which you bought today for a lesser price will be probably double the price on 14 Feb, especially the red coloured ones. Flower arrangements range from Rs 1500- Rs 3000- and I was surprised to note that a couple of these flower shops have heavy booking for these rose laden arrangements. There are flower arrangements at Iris Florist of higher price range between Rs 2000-Rs 9000- and any man buying a 3K or 4K flower arrangement should be in deep love with his wife or GF. Trust me there are a few psychos who will buy such flower arrangements, no matter what the price is!

“Love birds do not mind paying around two times the usual price of flowers,” giggled another florist at a popular florist shop in town. However, he said many avoid purchasing flowers due to anti-valentine’s squad and Moral-police personnel. The moral police brigade on that day are keeping an eye and youngsters hesitate to purchase flowers to avoid problems. Last year there had been protests by the saffron group in the city, claiming V-Day as a Western culture”. And if you are looking to give anything else other than flowers, there are cakes/desserts shops who have heart-shaped pastries/cakes, and one cake & Pastry place is CRAVE Desserts & Bakes, Balmatta in the City- and the owner Carl, with a crazy hairdo will make your shopping spree at his bake shop a more pleasurable one with his friendly touch, trust me! . It’s time to say, “Yummy, put some love into my Tummy, dear?”while you’re at Crave.

Going around the city I saw quite a few young and old people shopping for V-Day cards, roses and other V-Day novelties. But the shopping spree and craze for V-Day items has died down lately, with the present generation using SMSs, email and e-Cards to convey their V-Day greetings. Ullhas Rasquinha of Jerosa Company said, “This year was a little dull than last year. People are very reluctant to celebrate- some fear of the warnings from saffron outfits, others don’t want to spend due to a bad economy after the pandemic. We didn’t stock much of V-day goodies, but most of the stuff we had had been sold”. A staff at Iris flower shop said, “Last year we had made mega flower arrangements, but had a few buyers-it was simply a waste of roses and other flowers. This year we have cut down on mega creations, but have concentrated with flower arrangements mixed with chocolates, which are the fast sellers. It is like saying V-day with flowers and candies. Business has been sturdy until now, hoping to be better tomorrow”.

Deepak Shah, a medical student, bought a mega-size V-Day card at a gift shop, and also plans to take his sweetheart for a “candle-light” dinner at a cozy and elegant Onyx lounge tomorrow. Michael, an IT employee who was also buying a mega-size V-Day card at Jerosa Company -he and his would-be life partner had fallen in love two years ago while working together at the same IT firm, and they were supposed to get married in December 2020, but due to the pandemic they have plans of getting married in December 2021, provided Covid-19 dies by then? He had the V-Day card wrapped in a red foil paper, to be presented to her when she comes down to Mangaluru this weekend, since she is employed in Bengaluru at the moment. He has plans to take her to the beach, and spend a cozy and lovely evening at a pub or nice restaurant.

Shy but bold, Mitchelle who didn’t mind sharing her comments was all set to hand over her V-Day gift to her hubby Dave tomorrow morning, as a surprise. She had bought heart-shaped miniature pillows for her husband, although her husband doesn’t believe in V-Day- this is her first V-Day gift to her hubby since they got married last January. What’s awaiting her as a V-Day from Dave will be a surprise-could be a glittering jewel or a romantic dinner at a fancy restaurant or it could be just a hug and a smooch !

Rakesh and Shanthi, both students of a local medical college who had come to buy their rose arrangement at a flower shop, when Team Mangalorean asked as to how they feel about Valentine’s Day celebrations in Mangaluru, they replied, ” We wish that we were in Mumbai our hometown, where V-Day celebrations are simply fun and frolic. Here we have been traumatized by saffron groups and not many of our friends want to take a chance to get hurt while having good times. Telling us what to do and what not to do by the members of these outfits is just bul@#@#?. We are planning on having a good time, so also a bunch of our revelers at our apartment. Happy Valentine’s Day to all who believe in it”

To sum it all, Valentine’s Day is traditionally a way to celebrate the romance in your life, but it’s also a good way to show friends how much you value them. There are as many ways to do this as there are friendships, and no way is right or wrong. With some friends, you might give a card to say “Happy Valentine’s Day,” while with others you might go all out with a big party. There are different ways to celebrate V-Day- pick one and celebrate. Happy Valentine’s Day !

Team Mangalorean wish you all a Happy & Romantic Valentine’s Day, and enjoy a bunch of Romantic Bollywood tunes on Youtube: