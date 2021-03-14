Spread the love



















Python Crawling on Electric Compressor Rescued by Mescom Lineman

Mangaluru: Even though Mangaloreans have seen python rescued or caught in bushes, drains, godowns, storerooms etc, but surprisingly passerby near Milagres Church, Hampankatta in the City noticed a large python crawling on the electric compressor on the electric pole opposite to Harsha Showroom. The python was seen hanging in between the compressor and the pole and couldn’t move.

A few people quickly used a stick to separate the python but their efforts were all in vain. A lot of people were surprised to see the python on a power pole on a busy road. Perhaps the python might have lost its way and climbed on to the electric pole. People who couldn’t get the python down from the electric pole had the only choice to call Mescom and inform them about the situation- and in no time a Mescom lineman arrived at the spot, climbed the electric pole with a gunny bag, and with help of a citizen rescued the python and put it in the bag.

Some said the python might have crawled from the nearby Milagres Cemetery, while others joked saying it might have come for the shopping spree going on at ‘Harshotsava’ at Harsha- whatever be the case, it is nice to note that the python was rescued before it could have been electrocuted in the high voltage power lines.