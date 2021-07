Spread the love



















Qatar re-opens for fully vaccinated international travellers

The State of Qatar has re-opened its borders to international travellers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with vaccines that are approved for use by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar. A new streamlined set of measures designed to make travelling to Qatar as easy as possible, while maintaining the necessary precautions to continue to protect against the spread of COVID-19, has been implemented and is effective immediately.

The new measures will allow people who are fully vaccinated to visit Qatar without the need for quarantine.

The new arrangements will also make it easier for citizens and residents of Qatar to travel in and out of the country, enabling fully vaccinated people to bypass the quarantine requirement when returning to Qatar. All visitors – vaccinated or non-vaccinated – will be required to undertake a PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel.

However, travellers are advised to check the entry requirements of the country they are travelling from and will return to from Qatar, before booking any flights and should understand that those policies can change with very little notice.

In order to visit Qatar – international visitors, citizens and residents – must register and upload required documentation such as a vaccination certificate, valid PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel, and personal details through the ‘Ehteraz’ website (www.ehteraz.gov.qa).

Travellers have to apply for the authorization through the ‘Ehteraz’ website (free of charge), at least 12 hours before their planned departure to Qatar. All in-bound travellers are advised to submit their application as soon as they have all their required documentation, to ensure they can board their flights as planned. Airlines are advised to only let passengers board who have a valid travel authorisation for Qatar from the above effective date.

In addition, visitor visa rules apply for certain nationalities, however over 80 nationalities can visit Qatar with a free ‘visa on arrival’. Those requiring a visitor visa are advised to first obtain a visitor visa and then apply for their travel authorisation on the ‘Ehteraz’ website. Visitors will require a confirmed hotel booking to visit Qatar.

For more information on the new procedures and future updates, please visit the website of the Ministry of Public Health (www.moph.gov.qa)

In addition, all travellers are required to download and activate the ‘Ehteraz’ mobile app which requires a domestic Qatari SIM card. A SIM card can be purchased from either Ooredoo or Vodafone on arrival at Hamad International Airport (HIA). Upon activation, visitors will be able to participate in public activities such as visiting malls, restaurants, museums, or using taxis or public transportation.

Qatar Tourism in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health launched more than one year ago the “Qatar Clean” programme for the hospitality & tourism sector to ensure safe visitor experiences in Qatar. However, the Ministry of Public Health advises all visitors to continue to be vigilant and adhere with all preventive measures including wearing face masks which are mandatory in Qatar (indoors as well as outdoors at all times), avoiding crowded places and sanitizing hands regularly.

Qatar Tourism is looking forward to welcoming international visitors back to the State of Qatar and showcase the best of the country, as Qatar prepares to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup 2022TM and wishes all visitors a safe journey.

For more information on the latest travel policy to visit Qatar, visit: https://www.visitqatar.qa/en/plan-your-trip/travel-tips

