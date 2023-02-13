Qatari emir visits Turkey after deadly quakes

The Qatari emir visited quake-hit Turkey and met with the Turkish President in Istanbul on Sunday.



The Turkish presidency said in a statement that Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited Turkey over twin deadly earthquakes which hit 10 provinces in the southern part of the country on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two leaders held a closed-door meeting at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul.

Qatar was among the countries which dispatched aid to Turkey.

The death toll of the earthquakes has climbed to 24,617 in Turkey, with 80,278 injured, according to the latest official figures.

