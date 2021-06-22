Spread the love



















QNTC appoints Deveekaa Nijhawan to lead International PR and Communications

Qatar: The Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) has appointed Deveekaa Nijhawan to lead the International PR and Communications team, to assist in marketing the destination in key markets as part of the country’s strategy to become a world-leading tourism destination. Deveekaa’s remit covers key markets including India, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and United Arab Emirates with a focus on engaging and penetrating travel trade and consumer media.

Deveekaa is a senior PR professional with over 10 years of experience in PR and Communications in the hospitality sector. Deveekaa said: “I am very excited to join QNTC and embrace this new challenge. I am looking forward to developing and implementing a holistic integrated PR and Communications strategy to position Qatar as a popular tourist destination while promoting the country’s rich cultural heritage and diverse offerings.”

As part of the national strategy, Qatar National Vision 2030, QNTC is on a journey to welcome six million visitors a year by 2030, by improving and expanding the country’s tourism proposition with visitor experience at its core. Deveekaa will support the international marketing strategy, while Qatar continues to grow and improve tourism assets, enhance the end-to-end customer experience and invest in service excellence across every touchpoint. Deveekaa will execute QNTC’s tailored global communications campaigns, with a focus on key markets.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar National Tourism Council, Berthold Trenkel, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Deveekaa to the team. She will play a pivotal role in delivering our ambitious tourism development strategy. Her extensive PR and Communications experience and knowledge of global markets will help us engage with travellers as we prepare to welcome tourists back to Qatar.”

QNTC’s commitment to developing bespoke relationships in key markets is reinforced by the new appointments of representation agencies, such as BRANDit, Black Diamond, and Lobster. They are integrated strategic tourism sales and marketing agencies in

India, United Kingdom, and Germany, which will define and execute Qatar’s in-market trade engagement, product development, and joint marketing campaign strategy.

