Quack.Quack! Make Way for Ducklings as Street Vendors are Selling Baby Ducks

Mangaluru: Cute as they were, I decided to name a few of them as Jack, Kack, Lack, Mack, Nack, Ouack, Pack and Quack, among the near ducklings which were parading the busy streets of Mangaluru, amidst the heavy traffic and pedestrians. Among the many kinds of street vendors that we have in this city, here’s a new addition- “Baby Duck Sellers”. Imagine these tiny ducklings walking quite a few kilometres throughout the day in the City, trying to find a home – and they do it pretty much every day. Since these street vendors have their temporary living shelters set up near Padil, they have to travel to the city to sell their ducklings.

If Mangaluru City had a large population of Chinese or Korean people all these ducklings could have been sold like hotcakes, to prepare ‘Duckling Soup Or Crispy Fried Baby Duck. ‘Priced at Rs 130-150 for a pair, or five for Rs 450 pet lovers like to buy these cute ducklings, and according to Selvamani, – the street vendor hailing from Salem, he sells close to 80-90 ducklings a day. These ducklings are shipped from Salem, and they arrive in the city by train. When I asked him whether it was hard to control these baby ducks while they were walking on the street, he replied “Not at all. We have the knack of how to handle them, and these ducklings simply follow our orders”.

Selvamani controls the moving of the ducklings with the help of a long stick with a plastic bag tied at the end of it. I was simply amazed to see how these ducklings move accordingly, controlled by their handler using that stick – When he stops, they too also make a quick stop – funny but amazing. The funniest part was when these little ones crossed the busy road, and our local traffic cop near Kankanady junction came to Selvamani’s rescue, by stopping the moving vehicles. These tiny ones walk in discipline without running here and there, and therefore the job of Selvamani has been easy in taking them around the City.

The way these ducklings move around amid people and heavy traffic, I even asked Selvamani if there were any incidents of these ducklings being run over by speeding vehicles, and he replied, “Except for a couple of minor incidents, where one time three of his ducklings died when they were crushed under a speeding bike and the biker took off, other than that the journey of the ducklings through the city streets/highway has been a smooth one. Other than Selvamani, few more street vendors also sell these baby ducks, also hailing from Salem.

Seeing these cute ones, I thought of buying a couple of these ducklings, but on second thought decided not to, since in the past having experience of our house hens and two grown ducks being butchered by my dogs, who think live chicken and ducks are finger-lickin’ good, just like we all love KFC? If anyone is looking to own these pretty and cute little ducklings, look for these street vendors who are always seen around the City, mainly during the morning time and afternoon. And if you do business with Selvamani, tell him you learned about him on Mangalorean.com!