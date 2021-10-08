Spread the love



















Quality homes are finally affordable: Discover Land Trades Habitat One54 availing fabulous pre-inauguration offer!

Being a coastal city with a scarcity of land, the housing sector in Mangalore has moved towards apartment construction during the last two decades. However, as most of the existing apartment projects offer only high priced products costing Rs. 60-80 lakhs and above, the dream of owning a house has remained out of reach for many. In this scenario, came Land Trades, the city’s leading property developer, with a unique offer of flats available at an unimaginably affordable cost of Rs. 35-45 lakhs, yet having all the quality features of premium flats!

This project is Land Trades Habitat One54, a beautifully built condominium of 154 apartments which is now poised for its formal inauguration on Wednesday, 20th October 2021. Situated in the peaceful locality of Derebail, ‘Habitat One54’ is one of the first budget-friendly apartments in the city to offer astonishing value-added features and facilities like a gymnasium, visitor’s lounge, children’s play area and gated security for as low as Rs 35 lakh for a single bedroom and Rs 45 lakh for a two-bedroom apartment. The price includes costs like car park, GST and Miscellaneous Charges. ‘Habitat One54’ is best suited for middle-income salaried groups like government and bank employees, teachers and lecturers, retired persons, upcoming businessmen and self-employed people.

“Habitat One54 is inspired by the Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana and its vision of ‘Housing For All’. Here we have used all our experience in the field of house construction to create a housing project of indisputable quality. Except for the floor areas, we provide all the quality features of premium projects like branded materials and luxury facilities. Habitat One54 is the very best project in its range,” says K. Shrinath Hebbar, the proprietor of Land Trades Builders and Developers.

Habitat One54’is spread over four blocks in 1.23 acres of land. Each block is made up of ground plus Five Floors with two basement floors for car parking. There are 130 two-bedroom flats and 24 single bedroom apartments. The 2BHK flats are of 970, 975 and 980 sq ft area and 1BHK flats are of 770 sq ft. ‘Habitat One54’ is specially designed to meet the needs and aspirations of the urban middle class. To ensure excellence in construction, the project execution had been entrusted to the international renowned MFAR Constructions who had also undertaken landmark projects of Land Trades like Solitaire and Atlantis.

This property allows ample space for central courtyards and space for jogging track. Residents will enjoy a wide range of facilities like continuous power with generator back-up, 24-hour water supply, security with CCTV surveillance and fire-fighting system, intercom connecting flats with security, reticulated gas connection, sewage treatment plant, drinking water filtration plant, rainwater harvesting system and landscaping.

The most attractive aspect of ‘Habitat One54’ is its serene location adjacent to Derebail Church. It places residents within close proximity to National Highway 66, AJ Hospital and the bustling residential locality of Bejai-Kuntikana. It is a very convenient location for reaching New Mangalore Port/MCF, Infosys Kottara, Kadri Hills, Saibeen Complex/City Corporation Office. Most of the elite automobile dealers like Maruti, Honda, Ford, Hyundai, TVS and their service centres are situated in this locality.

Pre-Inauguration Offer

The formal inauguration of ‘Habitat One54’on Wednesday, 20th October 2021 will be graced by eminent personalities of the city like Prof. (Dr.) M. Shantharam Shetty, Mayor Sri Premananda Shetty, MLA Sri Y. Bharath Shetty, former Mayor and Corporator of the Ward Sri M. Shashidhar Hegde, the Police Commissioner Sri N. Shashi Kumar and Sri Ravishankar Mijar, the Chairman of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority.

The inauguration will signify the successful completion of a much-cherished project of Land Trades to make quality housing a reality for the common man. To mark this special occasion, the company is giving a Pre-Inauguration Offer to buyers with never-before benefits. Prospective home buyers may avail of this offer by contacting the company office on or before 19th October 2021.

Eligibility Under Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana (Urban) Scheme

Habitat ONE54 conforms to the requirements of Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana ‘Housing For All’ (Urban) Scheme under the Low Income Group (LIG) category. Housing loans availed under this scheme enjoy credit-linked interest subsidy @Rs. 6.50% for up to 15 years and a subsidy amount of Rs 2.20 lakhs. The state government’s new norms for reducing stamp duty and registration fee for affordable homes are an added benefit for the home buyers.

ABOUT PROJECT PROMOTERS

Land Trades Builders & Developers was founded as a start-up venture by K Shrinath Hebbar, a first-generation entrepreneur on October 28, 1992. It is an ISO 9000:2015 firm enjoying ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. Having pioneered the concept of residential layouts in Mangaluru, Land Trades ventured into apartment construction in the year 2008. Over the years, it has emerged as one of the leading property developers in the city with a record number of completed projects to its credit, including landmark residential developments like Sai Grandeur, Maurishka Palace, Atlantis and Solitaire. The firm has so far completed 38 residential projects adding to 3,000+ homes and a built-up area of 41.32 lakh sq ft.

www.landtrades.in

Like this: Like Loading...