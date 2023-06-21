Quit If you can’t give promised free rice: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje to K’taka govt

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, asked the Congress government in Karnataka that they should either provide free 10 kilograms of rice as promised during the elections or vacate the seat of power.



Speaking to reporters in Chikkamagaluru, Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday said that they (Congress government) have to provide a total 15 kilograms of free rice to the people as the central government provides five kilograms of free rice to states.

“The Congress leaders gave false promises only to win elections. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should take back his statements in this regard,” she urged.

“Women are asked for certificates to get bus passes. Do I need a certificate to prove that I am a woman?” she questioned.

“For free rice, funds, power and for everything, fingers are pointed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In that case why have you (Congress) circulated guarantee cards to people? They have to purchase rice from the farmers of other states and our state and later distribute it to the people here,” she demanded.

“We had questioned you (Congress) that from where they will bring funds for all these schemes. You point fingers at the central government for everything. Who are you trying to appease with the schemes? You are demanding the rice which is kept as buffer stock which is to be utilised during the times of drought, floods, war,” Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje maintained.

Congress government in Karnataka has launched an all-out attack on the ruling BJP government at the Centre for denying sale of rice through the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and charged that BJP is stealing poor man’s food and trying to scuttle the Anna Bhagya scheme under which 10 kilograms of free rice will be distributed to every member of BPL card holders’ family.

BJP Karnataka unit has been retaliating and this has resulted in a war of words between the leaders of both the parties. Congress had staged a protest against the central government. BJP also staged a counter protest, and some of its leaders were arrested and released later.

