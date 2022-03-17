Rabri Devi demands apology from Nitish Kumar in legislature



Patna: Despite Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Assembly Speaker Vijay Sinha reaching a “compromise”, RJD demanded an apology from the former in both the Assembly and the Legislative Council.

Proceedings in both houses were disrupted several times on Wednesday, and Leader of Opposition in the Council and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi saying that an apology and clarification is needed from the Chief Minister, and no one could give clarification on behalf of him.

“There is complete Jungle Raj in Bihar,” she said. She pointed to a JD-U member, while mocking the party for suffering anything to stay in power and called them “touts”.

Following her statement, JD-U members stood in their places in protest.

Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary said: “Rabri Devi is a former CM of the state but she is an illiterate person who never went to the school. Hence, she does not know how to talk in the temple of democracy. During the 15 years tenure of RJD, they have made Charwaha Vidyalaya (Shepherd school) in the state. She has used unparliamentary language in the Vidhan Sabha and she should apologise for it.”

Nitish Kumar had met Sinha on Tuesday night. Though, both the leaders had not given a statement in public but sources have said that they were reached on a point of compromise in presence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Chaudhary, and two Deputy CMs Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

On Monday, the Chief Minister and the Speaker had a heated argument over whether a matter being probed by the government, which has also been referred to the Privilege Committee, could be raised on the floor of the House again. The matter was raised by a BJP member Sanjay Sarawgi and concerned the Speaker himself.

Sinha had brought a breach of privilege motion in the House against two SHOs and a DSP rank officers, who allegedly misbehaved with him in his home district Lakhisarai on February 9. Under the special privilege motion, he asked the Chief Secretary and DGP of Bihar to take action in this matter and submit reports by Wednesday. However, no action was taken against the officials concerned.