Rachana Felicitates Ruth Clare D’Silva During All Members Meet, Holds talk on “Post Pandemic Business Challenges and Solutions”

Mangaluru: Rachana, the Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a talk on “Post Pandemic Business Challenges and Solutions” and felicitated Ruth Clare D’Silva during the All Members Meet at the Mangalore Club, Morgans Gate here on October 31.

The programme began with an invocation followed by one-minute silence observed for the departed soul of Fr Mathew Vas. President of Rachana, Vincent Cutinha welcomed the gathering.

Member of Rachana Ronald Gomes introduced the speaker, General Manager Karnataka Bank, Vinaya Bhat to the gathering.

Addressing the gathering Vinaya Bhat said, “In life, in business and wherever we go, there are challenges and they are part of the evolution process itself. How we address these challenges, how we recognize, interpret and understand them, makes us what we are, and is going to make us what we are going to be tomorrow”.

For full speech of Vinaya Bhat please watch Video

Talking on the Post Pandemic Business Challenges and Solutions, Vinaya Bhat said, “There are entrepreneurs born in DK likewise our bank was also born in DK in 1924. Today we are a 97-year-old organization with a 1.3 lakh crore business turnover. A mobile phone was basically an instrument for communication. Earlier, most of us used the Alarm clock and nobody thought that mobile would kill the Alarm clock. Today we all use the mobile phone instead of the clock. There has been a disruption caused by itself, which we have seen with the COVID pandemic, we were hit by the unknown”.

There was a question and answer session where five of the Rachana members asked questions related to digital India, the interest rate for the senior citizens, loans for Electric vehicles and the Safety of ATM cards.

All India First Rank in CA examinations Ruth Clare D’Silva was facilitated on the occasion. Violet Pereira introduced Ruth Clare D’Silva to the gathering.

In her felicitation speech, Ruth Clare said, “On the day of the result I got a call from Eulalia inviting me for Rachana programme on October 31 and I am very happy to be here today. I would like to mention my upbringing and how my mom played an important role in my life, I used to go to the Piano class after school and I used to feel tired. Sometimes, I was not ready to go for the Piano classes but my mom was very stern and wanted me to learn the Piano. Now I am very happy that I know to play the Piano. I was allowed to pick my area of interest right from the second PUC and I chose CA. It took me a long time to complete my CA with the full support and encouragement of my family”.

Secretary of Rachana Lavina Monteiro delivered the vote of thanks. Treasurer Eulalia D’Souza compared the programme.

