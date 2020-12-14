Spread the love



















Rachana Holds AGM, Felicitates Achievers

Mangaluru: Rachana, Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industry held its annual general meeting at the Backyard Grounds of MCC Bank Head Office here on December 13.

The president of Rachana Elias Sanctis welcomed the gathering and briefed on the activities of Rachana during the year 2019-20. Elias Sanctis mentioned that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not possible to take up any major projects and programmes as expected. He assured of more activities soon after the situation gets normal.

During the AGM, discussions were held on the annual report and the audited accounts for the year 2019-20. Appointing an auditor for the year 2020-21 was also discussed during the meeting.

After the AGM, a felicitation programme was held and Rachana members were felicitated for their outstanding service and achievements. Former president of Rachana Roy Castelino who has been appointed as the Public Relations Officer for Mangalore Diocese, Marcel Monteiro, former President of Rachana, for being appointed as Member of Planning Commission, Govt of Karnataka, Santhosh D’Silva for being Elected as President of Cashew Manufacturers Association of Karnataka State, Former President of Rachana John M Monteiro, for being appointed as Secretary for Episcopal City Varado and also as Political Convener for Catholic Sabha City Varado and Deepak D’Souza for being elected as Joint Secretary of Catholic Sabha Mangalore Diocese were felicitated on the occasion.

Former president of Rachana Stany Alvares compered the programme. Secretary of Rachana Nelson Monteiro delivered the vote of thanks.