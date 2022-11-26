RACHANA Holds ‘INSPIRE’ for Budding Entrepreneurs

Mangaluru: The Rachana Catholic Chamber of commerce and Industry organized “Inspire”, for budding entrepreneurs, at the Mangalore Club here, on November 26.

The programme began with an invocation. President of Rachana Vincent Cutinha welcomed the gathering.

GB member of RACHANA Leslie Rego was the Moderator of the programme. Budding entrepreneurs Roshan Anthony D’Souza, Oshin Pereira, Jake Elton Pinto, Jeethan Castelino, Shirly Cutinha, Ashton Jerome Martis, Anup Noronha, Christopher Machado, Royston Pinto and Prasanna D’Souza shared their experience.

HR Manager of Ideal Chicken, Shirly Cutinha said, “My dad is into the poultry business for the past 35 years. He has been talking, sleeping, breathing and walking poultry all the time which has influenced my life. Apart from my siblings, Ideal Chicken is my other sibling too. My dad really loves that child as much as he loves us. I joined dad’s firm in the year 2014, and now I manage HR operations, Administration, Quality checks and the IT sector. At present we have 560 employees and we are proud to say that in the future we will hire more people. I urge everyone to support Ideal chicken”.

Jake Elton Pinto shared his working experience with humour and said, “The programme is ‘INSPIRE’, but I can see all the successful entrepreneurs. I don’t know whether I have to inspire the gathering or they should inspire me. I am very happy about this opportunity to share my experience. Whenever I google my father’s name, I see a big list of his achievements. Hope today mangalorean.com will cover this event and my name will also pop up on google. I graduated in the field of Mechanical engineering in 2013 from St Joseph’s Engineering College, Vamanjoor. I am looking into the operations of our family business. Since I come from a family with a business background, I am naturally involved in the family business. I have used the opportunities to develop my talents and leadership qualities that have shaped me into the person I am today”.

Jake Elton Pinto further said, “I am blessed to have a very special person, my father who has been the driving force in whatever I do. Prior to working with my father, my friend advised me to start from the bottom before becoming the boss. I went to Dubai and worked for 6 months where I learnt a lot and the experience helped me to understand workplace culture, time management and teamwork. I realized that we need to take risks to move forward”.

Isaac Vas was the guest of honour. Addressing the gathering Isaac said, “I heard the story of Vincent Cutinha that he had buried in the chickens in the well during the bird flu. Our community is very intelligent and smart. We should give our children the best education and train them to be entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurship is in our community, we have the best schools and educational institutions, and we should get rid of the crab mentality. We should learn from the Chinese how they encourage their people. We should have a vision for our community. Take our family business forward and learn to improve our businesses. I wish all the budding entrepreneurs all the very best”.

Secretary Laveena Montiero compered the programme. Treasurer Eulalia delivered the vote of thanks.