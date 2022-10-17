RACHANA Holds Talk on Law of Succession & Inheritance During AMM

Mangaluru: The RACHANA Catholic Chamber of Commerce & Industry held a talk on the Law of Succession & Inheritance by Advocate David Pais during the All Members Meet at Mangalore Club on October 16.

The programme began with an invocation. President of RACHANA Vincent Cutinha welcomed the gathering. Vice president of RACHANA CA Rudolph C Rodrigues introduced the speaker of the day Advocate David Pais to the gathering.

Addressing the gathering Advocate Pais said, “A person in his lifetime acquires property and the property together is his estate. If anybody dies their estate will pass to new owners. This process is known as Succession or Inheritance. The new owners of your estate are known as your successors. Succession Law is the law that governs this entire process. Succession is different from Inheritance. Inheritance is the process of the heir inheriting his ancestors’ property. Succession governs how the inheritance would take place. Typically, under Indian Succession Law, a succession certificate is required. Succession Certificate is credible proof that the person obtaining the same is the rightful heir”.

Advocate Pais further said, “There are two types of Succession, they are Testamentary Succession and Intestate Succession. Testamentary Succession is executing a Will and the persons named in the Will, are the legatees. If a person dies without making any Will, the property will pass on through the Intestate succession”.

Advocate Pais also said, “In Hindu law, the mother is treated like God and the mother is the first person to inherit the property of an unmarried child. In today’s world, many couples get separated, and the children are brought up by the mother. Suppose the child in the family dies, all his property goes to the father. That is why in such instances people make a Will”.

“Should a person do a Will? How should it be done? Whether the Will, if not registered is Legal? Whether it will stand in a court of law? Honestly, a Will does not require to be registered, all that is required is two strong witnesses. I recommend everyone not to register their Wills when they are young. Because a Will normally keeps on changing. We all have children, and we want our children to be good but we have seen the Wills in the past and it is sad that in some cases the spouse got nothing. The wife has to depend completely on the children. I recommend the people to make joint Wills and when you make joint Wills, after the death the wife or husband gets the rights. If you make a registered Will, then if you want to change a Will, you have to cancel the registered Will and make another Will. If I want to change the Will, the first Will should be cancelled or else the other Will is not valid. While anyone makes a Will, make sure to mention the sentence that the property will go to my wife or husband after my death. I recommend please don’t give the entire property to your children unless and until they are not mature. People are all mature but nowadays marriages are like changing shirts”.

Giving an example, Pais said, “There was a couple, and their son got married to an American. The son died and all his property went to the American spouse. So we should be careful, and think twice, especially when our children marry a foreigner. In the Gulf, the Sharia law applies, if our relatives are in the gulf, they should make an Indian Will which can be translated into Arabic and registered in the Gulf. In the Will, you need to mention that I am an Indian Christian and my country’s law applies and not the Sharia Law. In case a person in the Gulf dies, and if there is no Will, the property goes to the parents and not the spouse”.

Secretary Laveena Monteiro delivered the vote of thanks. Royston Pinto compered the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...