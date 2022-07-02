RACHANA Holds Talk on ‘My Business Journey’ During All Members Meet

Mangaluru: The RACHANA Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a talk, “My Business Journey”, during the All Members Meet at Eden Club, Nanthoor here, on July 2.

The programme began with an invocation. RACHANA president Vincent Cutinha welcomed the gathering and said, “We talk about entrepreneurs like Ambani, and Adani but have not heard about the business journey of our members who are also entrepreneurs. Regarding this, we thought of allowing our members to share their business journeys during this talk. This business journey will continue and, in the coming days, we will listen to more business journeys from our members”.

Vice president of RACHANA CA Rudolph C Rodrigues introduced the speakers of the day – Ashok Pinto, Violet Pereira and George Pais – to the gathering.

Partner Deccan Umbrella and Dressland Ashok Pinto shared his journey and his involvement in his father’s and uncle’s business.

Owner of www.mangalorean.com Violet Pereira shared her experience of how she got into the media and her struggle since 2005. She continued and said that whenever she did good work, many people criticized and discouraged her. Violet thanked all her supporters and well-wishers and said that she would continue to be the voice for the voiceless through her website.

Former owner of Associated Plastic Industries and Kanara Plastic industries, George Pais shared his business story.

Secretary Laveena Monteiro delivered the vote of thanks. Leslie Rego compered the programme.