Radhika Madan gives the Maldives vibe



New Delhi: Actress Radhika Madan’s Instagram post on Thursday gives fans a reason to beat the heat. In the mid-shot pool picture, Radhika oozes oomph in red beachwear and designer shades.

“Not in Maldives,” Radhika write as caption. The witty caption, of course, refers to the fact that many stars have been posting beachside pictures from Maldives in the recent months.

Radhika had recently informed fans that she was going home to Delhi to spend time with family.