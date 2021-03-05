Spread the love



















Ragging Never Stops in Mangaluru! 7 Students Arrested from 2 Different Institutions for ragging, namely four from Srinivas University College of Engineering & Technology (SUCET), Mukka near NITK Surathkal; and three from Yenepoya Degree College, near Balmatta, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: It is very rare to witness a college without ragging and the college authority may boast that their campus is 100% ragging free but that promises are insane. Hostelers are mostly being hunted and they find it much difficult to combat it. But as a student, it’s very much thrilling for the seniors to force their juniors to do what they say. The word ragging has now become a dangerous word and technically speaking, students and parents are both afraid of this. Ragging should be regularly checked by the college administration, which many colleges ignore. And also ragging continues since the victim keeps it a secret and won’t complain out of fear of facing further consequences.

Even though ragging incidents are kind of less in Mangaluru, however, in the last two months the education hub-Mangaluru had witnessed two ragging incidents, and Police Commissioner N Sashi Kumar has taken serious action in this regard, in seeing that ragging is not repeated again. The first ragging incident had taken place at Srinivas College of Pharmacy, Valachil, Mnagaluru on 22 January (Nine Students from Reputed College Arrested for Ragging First-Year Student ); and the second ragging incident taking place at Kannachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Deralakatte, Mangaluru were 18 students took part on 11 February (18 Students all Keralites of Private College in Deralakatte Accused of Ragging Five Juniors ).

But unfortunately, with all the efforts put in by the Police Commissioner, DCPs and other police forces, we are now seeing two more ragging cases at two different colleges in two different incidents, one being four students involved in ragging from Srinivas College of Engineering, Mukka, near NITK Surathkal; and the other ragging incident where three students were involved from Yenepoya Degree College, Balmatta, Mangaluru. In the first incident, the Mangaluru City police have booked and arrested four engineering students for allegedly ragging a first-year- Engineering student, under the Surathkal police station limits.

After a complaint was lodged by the college dean Thomas Pinto with the police, the accused had threatened the dean with dire consequences. They had also attacked and threatened a chemistry lecturer from the college who had warned them that they would be debarred if they continued such acts, and three out the four were arrested in this regard. The four accused are- K U Shamil (22) from Mukka; Mohammed Bazil ( 22) from Baikampady, Ashwith S Johnson ( 21) from Kalpane, and Sambharam Alva (20) from Mukka. Police Commissioner said that Karthik Shetty, a first-year engineering student was the ragging victim by these four third-year students. “The ragging incident took place on 26 February, and since the ragging matter was taken up in the anti-ragging committee of the college and the accused were proved guilty, the accused students had threatened the dean and a chemistry lecturer, and thereafter, on 3 March, after the college dean filed a police complaint regarding the senior students ragging the first-year student and attacking the staff, the police arrested three of them, namely Shamil, Bazil and Alva” added Police Commissioner.

Police Commissioner further said, “In yet another ragging case, three students from Yenepoya Degree College, Balmatta, Mangaluru were arrested in connection to an incident of ragging under Kankanady station limits. The arrested are Mohammed Adil (20) and Mohammed Nizammudin (20) from Kannur, and Mohammed Riyaz (20) from Calicut. These three senior students had gone to a hostel in Simon Lane in Angelore, Mangaluru and made nine junior students staying in the PG facility ragged them and forced them to shave their heads and not come to college in style. After a complaint was made by the students with college management, we have arrested the three senior students”.

While concluding Police Commissioner said “It should be noted that due to ragging, many students have committed suicide or gone into severe depression. There are some students who are very sensitive to deal with ragging, thus taking extreme-steps to end their lives. It is the college management’s responsibility to take care of the ragging issues, and we have seen that many colleges have failed to take the initiative to prevent ragging in the campus. Many institutions management turn a blind eye towards such incidents citing that if ragging took place in PG hostels, it will not be their concern. That is absolutely wrong- Ragging incidents can take place in the college campus or in the PG hostel or anywhere- but it should be the responsibility of the college management to look into such issues. Giving no reasons whatsoever, it is the total responsibility of the education institution to see what’s going on in the campus, and not ignore it. With no excuses, education institutions should be zero tolerant relating to ragging issues and show keen responsibilities to such incidents, which may ruin a students life. I once again demand the concerned authorities of educational institutions to take due measures against ragging”.

DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar was also present.