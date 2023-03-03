Raghavendra Acharya Murder Accused Arrested in Kerala

Mangaluru: The accused in the Raghavendra Acharya murder case was arrested by the police in Kasargod on March 2.

The accused has been identified as Shifas (30) from Chemancherry, Pookad in Kozhikode

On February 3, Raghavendra Acharya who was working at a jewellery shop in Milagres was stabbed by an unidentified man. Raghavendra who was severely injured was rushed to the hospital but he died on the way. The suspect was spotted on the CCTV camera of a nearby shop.

To nab the accused the police formed various teams. The teams reviewed the CCTV footage, analyzed the tower dump data and checked various lodges and hotels, with the same modus operandi to find the suspect.

The movement of the suspect was traced in Kasaragod with the help of CCTV camera footage. The CCTV camera footage of the suspect has been widely published across Karnataka and Kerala.

On March 2, after getting information from reliable sources, the accused was arrested in Kasargod with a joint operation by the Karnataka and Kasaragod police. After thorough interrogation until late at night, the accused confessed to the crime.

The accused confessed that he has committed the crime with the intention of robbery. After the crime, the accused fled to his native village Kozhikode and was absconding ever since. On March 2, the accused came to Kasargod for the same purpose and was seen wearing multiple clothes.

Shifas joined Karavali College in Mangaluru to pursue his BE Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. But after two years had left the college and went to Dubai where he worked for five years and returned to Kerala in 2019.

The accused will be produced before the court on March 3.

