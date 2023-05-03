Raghupathi Bhat Releases BJP Manifesto for Udupi Constituency

Udupi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for Udupi Assembly Constituency here on May 3.

Udupi MLA, Raghupathi Bhat released the Manifesto.

Highlighting the manifesto, Yashpal Suvarna said, “If the BJP comes to power in the state and if the BJP candidates in Udupi win the elections, and form the government, a Medical College will be constructed in Udupi. In addition, a multi-storey parking complex, traffic signal junction with Smart Traffic Management system at 13 points in the City and basic infrastructure will be developed all over the constituency”.

Yashpal further said, “We will also build a 100 Beded Taluk Hospital in Brahmavar, formation of Brahmavar Municipality, Agricultural College in Brahmavar, four-lane road construction in Hebri, Madhwacharya Theme Park construction in Malpe, Special Food Zone formation in Manipal. Emphasis would be laid on value addition to fish products”.

Udupi City BJP Chief Mahesh Thakoor, Rural Chief Veena Naik, District BJP Spokesperson Raghavendra Kini, Manifesto committee convener Anadaru Deviprasad Shetty, Leaders Dinakar Babu, Manjunath Manipal, Dinesh Ameen were present.

